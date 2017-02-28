BRIEF-Prosper closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 bln with consortium of investors

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rises, dollar falls on Fed minutes; oil retreats
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
Feb 27 (Reuters) -
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
* Prosper Marketplace - Investors in consortium are affiliates of each of new residential investment corp., jefferies group llc and third point llc
* Prosper Marketplace - Consortium will also earn an equity stake in company based on amount of loans purchased
* Prosper - Warehouse financing of up to $1 billion will be provided by lenders including Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley.
* Star bulk carriers corp. Reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csra announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results