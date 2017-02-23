版本:
BRIEF-Prospero advances Bermudez epithermal system to drill-ready status

Feb 23 Prospero Silver Corp:

* Prospero advances Bermudez epithermal system to drill-ready status

* Bermudez project is available for joint venture and prospero will be looking for a partner in coming months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
