版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 8日 星期四 20:07 BJT

BRIEF-Protagonist Therapeutics appoints Five Prime Therapeutics CEO to board of directors

June 8 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc:

* Protagonist Therapeutics appoints Five Prime Therapeutics CEO, Lewis T. "Rusty" Williams, to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐