BRIEF-Protagonist Therapeutics receives $1.34 mln SBIR funding for development of biomarkers

May 24 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc:

* Protagonist Therapeutics Inc - receives $1.34 million SBIR funding for development of biomarkers of il-23 receptor antagonist activity

* Protagonist Therapeutics Inc - company expects to initiate human clinical testing of PTG-200 in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
