2017年 5月 11日 星期四

BRIEF-Protagonist Therapeutics reports qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $0.84

May 10 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc

* Protagonist Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $0.84

* Protagonist Therapeutics - Expects current capital resources will be sufficient to fund operations through PTG-100 phase 2B top-line data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
