BRIEF-Protalix announces FDA investigational new drug clearance commence once-monthly dosing study of pegunigalsidase

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc:
* Protalix announces FDA investigational new drug clearance to commence once-monthly dosing study of pegunigalsidase alfa (prx-102) for the treatment of fabry disease
* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc- study planned to commence in Q3 of 2017
* Says plans to enroll up to 30 fabry patients currently treated with an approved enzyme replacement therapy
* Says safety and efficacy evaluation will occur at twelve months with additional long term follow-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.