BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics announces positive results from phase II clinical trial of Alidornase Alfa

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc
* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces positive results from phase II clinical trial of Alidornase Alfa (air dnase) for the treatment of cystic fibrosis
* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - sixteen patients were enrolled in study, all of whom completed study
* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - Alidornase Alfa was well tolerated with no serious adverse events reported
* Protalix Biotherapeutics - adverse events that occurred during study were mild and transient in nature for phase ii clinical trial of Alidornase Alfa
* Protalix Biotherapeutics - in vitro study of air dnase showed significant inhibition of pseudomonas aeruginosa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)