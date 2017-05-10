BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.07 excluding items

European shares slip further, Provident Financial plummets
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
May 10 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc:
* Protalix Biotherapeutics reports 2017 first quarter results and provides corporate update
* Q1 revenue $2.9 million versus $679,000
* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc qtrly research and development expenses were $4.6 million, compared to $6.0 million for same period in 2016
* Protalix Biotherapeutics - on March 31, 2017 Co had $48.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, which is currently projected to fund operations into 2019
* Q1 loss per share $0.07 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $2.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
* Uber wants Sheryl Sandberg to be its next CEO - NY Post, citing source Source : http://nyp.st/2sTVYQA
* Says Robert (Bob) Moline, president of Homeservices and ceo of its real estate brokerage division is retiring