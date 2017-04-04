版本:
BRIEF-Protector ASA - Swedish Competition Authority performed control in its Swedish branch on April 4

April 4 Protector Forsikring Asa

* Swedish Competition Authority performed control in Protector's Swedish branch on April 4, 2017

* Assumes that Competition Authority will need some time to carry out control and conclude on matter

