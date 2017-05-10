BRIEF-Proteon says receives FDA breakthrough therapy designation for vonapanitase

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Proteon Therapeutics Inc
* Proteon therapeutics receives fda breakthrough therapy designation for vonapanitase
* Proteon therapeutics inc- enrollment in patency-2 trial is expected to complete in q1 of 2018
* Proteon therapeutics inc- proteon expects to report top-line data in q1 of 2019
* Proteon therapeutics inc- proteon also expects to submit a bla to fda in 2019.
* Proteon therapeutics inc - proteon also expects to submit a bla to fda in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit