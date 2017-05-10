BRIEF-Proteon says receives FDA breakthrough therapy designation for vonapanitase

May 10 Proteon Therapeutics Inc

* Proteon therapeutics receives fda breakthrough therapy designation for vonapanitase

* Proteon therapeutics inc- enrollment in patency-2 trial is expected to complete in q1 of 2018

* Proteon therapeutics inc- proteon expects to report top-line data in q1 of 2019

* Proteon therapeutics inc- proteon also expects to submit a bla to fda in 2019.

* Proteon therapeutics inc - proteon also expects to submit a bla to fda in 2019