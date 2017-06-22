BRIEF-Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 mln private placement

June 22 Proteon Therapeutics Inc :
* Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 million private
placement
* Intends to use proceeds from transaction to complete
ongoing patency-2 trial and fund continued market access
activities
* Private placement of 22,000 shares of company's series a
convertible preferred stock for gross proceeds of $22.0 million
* Holders of preferred stock will be entitled to elect one
director to company's board of directors
* Financing also extends company's cash runway from Q3 of
2018 into Q4 of 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: