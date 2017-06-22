BRIEF-Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 mln private placement

June 22 Proteon Therapeutics Inc :

* Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 million private placement

* Intends to use proceeds from transaction to complete ongoing patency-2 trial and fund continued market access activities

* Private placement of 22,000 shares of company's series a convertible preferred stock for gross proceeds of $22.0 million

* Holders of preferred stock will be entitled to elect one director to company's board of directors

* Financing also extends company's cash runway from Q3 of 2018 into Q4 of 2019