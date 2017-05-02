BRIEF-Proteon Therapeutics announces increase to enrollment of ongoing phase 3 Patency-2 clinical trial

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Proteon Therapeutics Inc
* Proteon Therapeutics announces increase to enrollment of ongoing phase 3 Patency-2 clinical trial
* Proteon Therapeutics Inc - Will increase planned enrollment of its ongoing phase 3 Patency-2 trial to 600 patients
* Proteon Therapeutics Inc- Increase in sample size does not alter study endpoints, which use same definitions as in Patency-1 trial
* Proteon - Increased sample size follows review of statistical plan, which revealed calculation error that overstated trial's power for secondary patency
* Proteon Therapeutics Inc says still expects to submit a biologics license application (BLA) to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019.
* Expects to complete enrollment in Q1 of 2018 for phase 3 Patency-2 trial and to report top-line data in Q1 of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.