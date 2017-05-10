版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-Proteon Therapeutics qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $0.39

May 10 Proteon Therapeutics Inc:

* Proteon Therapeutics announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $0.39

* Proteon Therapeutics - expects its cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments will be sufficient to fund its operations into Q3 of 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐