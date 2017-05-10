BRIEF-Proteon Therapeutics qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $0.39

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Proteon Therapeutics Inc:
* Proteon Therapeutics announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $0.39
* Proteon Therapeutics - expects its cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments will be sufficient to fund its operations into Q3 of 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit