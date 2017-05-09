BRIEF-Prothena reports Q1 loss per share $0.99

No more quiet chats? Australia becomes new frontier for shareholder disruption
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia
May 9 Prothena Corporation Plc
* Prothena reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides research and development update
* Q1 loss per share $0.99
* Q1 revenue $300,000 versus I/B/E/S view $261,000
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Prothena Corporation Plc - company expects full year 2017 net cash burn from operating and investing activities to be $160 to $170 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia
* U.S. FDA approves Mydayis (mixed salts of a single-entity amphetamine product) - a new once-daily option for ADHD symptom control in patients 13 years and older
LOS ANGELES, June 20 Airline passengers in the U.S. Southwest this week are learning that searing heat can be as potent as snow and ice when it comes to causing flight disruptions.