BRIEF-Providence Service Corp reports Q1 revenue $399.5 million

May 9 Providence Service Corp

* Providence Service Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 revenue rose 4.6 percent to $399.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
