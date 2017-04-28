版本:
BRIEF-Provident Financial Holdings announces extension of stock repurchase plan

April 28 Provident Financial Holdings Inc -

* Provident Financial Holdings announces extension of stock repurchase plan

* Provident Financial Holdings - board extended may 2016 stock repurchase plan for a period of one year or until all available shares are purchased

* Provident Financial Holdings Inc - MAY 2016 plan has 189,495 shares available for future purchases

* Provident Financial Holdings Inc - extension of MAY 2016 stock repurchase plan is effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
