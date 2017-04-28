BRIEF-Provident Financial Holdings announces extension of stock repurchase plan

BRIEF-Tillys Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Tillys says expects its q2 comparable store sales to be in range of flat to up low single-digits Source text - http://bit.ly/2q8QcK6 Further company coverage:
April 28 Provident Financial Holdings Inc -
* Provident Financial Holdings announces extension of stock repurchase plan
* Provident Financial Holdings - board extended may 2016 stock repurchase plan for a period of one year or until all available shares are purchased
* Provident Financial Holdings Inc - MAY 2016 plan has 189,495 shares available for future purchases
* Provident Financial Holdings Inc - extension of MAY 2016 stock repurchase plan is effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tillys says expects its q2 comparable store sales to be in range of flat to up low single-digits Source text - http://bit.ly/2q8QcK6 Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 23 A New York state appeals court on Tuesday ruled that Exxon Mobil Corp should be compelled to turn over records in an investigation into how much the company knew about global warming as it continued to publicly downplay the effects it was expected to have on the fossil fuel industry.
* Lendingtree announces offering of $200 million of convertible senior notes due 2022