BRIEF-Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan

June 19 Provident Financial Holdings Inc ;

* Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan

* Board authorized repurchase of up to five percent of co's common stock, or approximately 385,200 shares

* Provident Financial Holdings Inc - new plan was approved as a result of completion of May 2016 stock repurchase plan earlier this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
