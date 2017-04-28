BRIEF-Provident Financial Services Q1 earnings per share $0.37

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Provident Financial Services Inc
* Provident financial services, inc. Announces first quarter earnings and declares quarterly cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.37
* Provident financial services inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, net interest income increased $4.0 million to $67.0 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes