19 小时前
BRIEF-Provident Financial Services reports Q2 earnings per share $0.38
2017年7月28日 / 中午12点14分 / 19 小时前

BRIEF-Provident Financial Services reports Q2 earnings per share $0.38

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Services Inc -

* Provident Financial Services Inc announces second quarter earnings and declares increased quarterly cash dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Provident Financial Services - for 3 months ended june 30, 2017, net interest income increased $5.2 million to $69.1 million, from $63.9 million for same period in 2016

* Provident Financial Services Inc - board of directors declared an increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

