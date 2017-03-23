版本:
BRIEF-Provident Healthcare Partners advises Air Medical on its acquisition by Airmed International

March 23 KKR & Co LP

* Provident Healthcare Partners advises Air Medical on its acquisition by Airmed International

* Provident Healthcare Partners Llc - terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Provident Healthcare Partners Llc - Air Medical Llc has been acquired by Airmed International Llc , a subsidiary of Air Medical Group Holdings

* Provident Healthcare Partners Llc - Air Medical Group Holdings is a portfolio company of KKR & Co. L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
