BRIEF-Proxy adviser ISS says is against Credit Suisse remuneration policy

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 18 Institutional Shareholder Services:
* Proxy adviser ISS on Credit Suisse says believes that seeking shareholder approval for co's remuneration policy is positive corporate governance provision
* ISS says advises Credit Suisse shareholders to vote against bank's remuneration report and short term variable pay for executives
* ISS on Credit Suisse says the process for determining variable pay outcomes for the executive board was flawed
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc