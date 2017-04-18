版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Proxy adviser ISS says is against Credit Suisse remuneration policy

April 18 Institutional Shareholder Services:

* Proxy adviser ISS on Credit Suisse says believes that seeking shareholder approval for co's remuneration policy is positive corporate governance provision

* ISS says advises Credit Suisse shareholders to vote against bank's remuneration report and short term variable pay for executives

* ISS on Credit Suisse says the process for determining variable pay outcomes for the executive board was flawed
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐