BRIEF-Prudential Bancorp reports Q2 loss per share $0.27

April 28 Prudential Bancorp Inc-

* Prudential Bancorp Inc announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results and the completion of the Polonia Bancorp Inc acquisition

* Q2 loss per share $0.27

Prudential Bancorp Inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, net interest income increased to $5.3 million compared to $3.5 million for same period in fiscal 2016