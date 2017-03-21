版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Prudential Financial CEO John Strangfeld's FY 2016 total compensation $5.3 mln vs $4.84 mln in FY 2015 - SEC filing

March 21 Prudential Financial Inc

* CEO John Strangfeld's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.3 million versus $4.84 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nk2tZw) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐