BRIEF-Prudential Financial Q1 earnings per share $3.09

May 3 Prudential Financial Inc:

* Prudential Financial Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.79

* Q1 earnings per share $3.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Prudential Financial Inc - assets under management amounted to $1.299 trillion at march 31, 2017, compared to $1.264 trillion at December 31, 2016

* Prudential Financial - retirement segment reported adjusted operating income of $397 million for current quarter, compared to $219 million in year-ago quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: