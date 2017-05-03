BRIEF-Prudential Financial Q1 earnings per share $3.09

May 3 Prudential Financial Inc:
* Prudential Financial Inc announces first quarter 2017
results
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.79
* Q1 earnings per share $3.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.64 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Prudential Financial Inc - assets under management
amounted to $1.299 trillion at march 31, 2017, compared to
$1.264 trillion at December 31, 2016
* Prudential Financial - retirement segment reported
adjusted operating income of $397 million for current quarter,
compared to $219 million in year-ago quarter
