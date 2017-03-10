版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 17:32 BJT

BRIEF-Prudential Financial, Rothesay Life agree $1.2 bln longevity reinsurance deal

March 10 Prudential Financial

* Prudential Retirement, a unit of Prudential Financial, and Rothesay Life have agreed a $1.2 billion longevity reinsurance agreement, their six transaaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
