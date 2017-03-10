BRIEF-Prudential Financial, Rothesay Life agree $1.2 bln longevity reinsurance deal

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Prudential Financial
* Prudential Retirement, a unit of Prudential Financial, and Rothesay Life have agreed a $1.2 billion longevity reinsurance agreement, their six transaaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing