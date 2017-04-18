版本:
BRIEF-Prudential Financial says AUM of asset management segment were $1.069 trillion as of March 31

April 18 Prudential Financial Inc:

* Prudential Financial Inc - as of March 31, 2017, assets under management of asset management segment were $1.069 trillion - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2oJlTXW Further company coverage:
