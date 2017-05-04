BRIEF-Prudential Financial says may shed "too big to fail" label- conf call

May 4 Prudential Financial Inc
* Believes that it "ultimately may not end up" as a
systematically important financial institution (sifi) - conf
call
* Prudential financial says "tone of things is moving in the
right direction in terms of ... Non-Bank sifis in general" -
conf call
* Prudential financial says capacity for pension risk
transfer business is "holding steady if not increasing" - conf
call
* Prudential financial's pension risk transfer business
"will remain episodic," but there is "robust pipeline" - conf
call
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)