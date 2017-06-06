版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 6日 星期二 23:10 BJT

BRIEF-Prudential Financial sees sales slowdown due to uncertainty of Labor Dept rule - webcast

June 6 Prudential

* Says it has seen "some slowdown in sales" due to "uncertainty" over implementation of the U.S. Department of Labor's fiduciary rule for retirement account advice - webcast

* Prudential says the "greatest uncertainty" about the rule has been in banks and wirehouses that distribute its products - webcast

* Prudential says two distributors won't participate in "best interest contract" provision of the Labor Dept fiduciary rule, but the impact is not "significant" - webcast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐