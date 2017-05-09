版本:
2017年 5月 10日 星期三 03:30 BJT

BRIEF-Prudential Financial shareholders approve resolution to vote on executive pay

May 9 Prudential Financial Inc

* Says shareholders approved resolution to cast non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation program

* Prudential financial says resolution to cast the advisory vote on an annual basis was also approved

* Prudential financial says shareholders rejected proposal to install independent board chairman Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)
