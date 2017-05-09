BRIEF-Prudential Financial shareholders approve resolution to vote on executive pay

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group takes delivery of vessel Sea Opal
* Agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction
May 9 Prudential Financial Inc
* Says shareholders approved resolution to cast non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation program
* Prudential financial says resolution to cast the advisory vote on an annual basis was also approved
* Prudential financial says shareholders rejected proposal to install independent board chairman Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)
* Agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction
* fuboTv announced new agreement with co to carry CBS, CBS Sports Network, CW, Pop and CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 digital streaming news service
NEW YORK, June 21 Americans' love of their smartphones and apps may be contributing to the sluggish pace of inflation that is worrying Wall Street and the Federal Reserve, the top bond strategist at BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said on Wednesday.