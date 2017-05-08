版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Prudential names Phil Waldeck president, CEO of Prudential Retirement

May 8 Prudential Financial Inc:

* Prudential names Phil Waldeck president and CEO of prudential retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
