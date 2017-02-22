版本:
BRIEF-PSA Group, partner Thaco sign contract to accelerate development of activities in Vietnam

Feb 22 Peugeot Sa

* PSA Group - Co, partner Thaco signed contract to accelerate development of activities in Vietnam by committing to local assembly

* PSA Group - Contract to accelerate development of activities of co, Thaco in Vietnam by bringing to market 2 new SUVs, to be produced in Thaco's plant in Chulai Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
