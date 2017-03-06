版本:
BRIEF-PSEG outlines 5-year, $15 bln capital investment program

March 6 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc -

* PSEG outlines 5-year, $15 billion capital investment program

* Reaffirmed its 2017 earnings guidance of $2.80 to $3.00 per share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
