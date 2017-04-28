BRIEF-PSEG qtrly non-gaap operating EPS $0.92

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008
April 28 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
* Pseg announces 2017 first quarter results
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap operating earnings per share $2.80 to $3.00
* Qtrly non-gaap operating earnings of $0.92 per sharere
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.22
* Public service enterprise group inc says pseg power forecast of non-gaap operating earnings for 2017 and non-gaap adjusted ebitda remain unchanged
* Public service enterprise group inc says based on mild winter, pseg power is forecasting output for 2017 of 49 - 50 twh
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Public service enterprise group -is on-track for its full-year capital investment program of $3.4 billion in its transmission and distribution infrastructure
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei