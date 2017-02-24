BRIEF-PSEG reports Q4 loss per share of $0.19

Feb 24 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
* PSEG announces 2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 operating earnings per share $2.80 to $3.00
* Increases FY dividend by 4.9 percent to $1.72per share
* Qtrly loss per share $0.19
* Q4 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.54
* Q4 loss per share $0.19
* Public service enterprise group says pseg power is
forecasting output for 2017 of 49 - 51 TWH - a slight change
from 51.5 TWH of energy produced in 2016
* PSEG Power's non-GAAP operating earnings for 2017 are
forecast at $435 - $510 million
* Plans to invest approximately $10.2 billion over 2017 -
2019 primarily in PSE&G (77 percent) and PSEG Power (23 percent)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $2.71
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.92 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
