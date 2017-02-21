版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 23:21 BJT

BRIEF-PSEG says increases FY dividend by 4.9 percent to $1.72per share

Feb 21 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc

* PSEG increases common stock dividend

* Increases FY dividend by 4.9 percent to $1.72per share

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.43per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
