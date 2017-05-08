版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-pSivida announces positive 12-month follow-up data for Durasert three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis

May 8 Psivida Corp

* Psivida corp- durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis significantly reduces recurrences through 12 months

* Psivida corp- psivida anticipates reporting top line results from second pivotal phase 3 clinical trial in june 2017

* Psivida corp- announced 12-month follow-up data for company's durasert three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
