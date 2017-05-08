BRIEF-pSivida announces positive 12-month follow-up data for Durasert three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis

BRIEF-Boeing's Aviall enters parts agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
May 8 Psivida Corp
* Psivida corp- durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis significantly reduces recurrences through 12 months
* Psivida corp- psivida anticipates reporting top line results from second pivotal phase 3 clinical trial in june 2017
* Psivida corp- announced 12-month follow-up data for company's durasert three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 19 Italian gas group Snam is in exclusive talks with EDF's Italian unit Edison to buy a stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal in northern Italy as part of plans to develop its LNG business, two sources said.
* High court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order