BRIEF-Psivida says enters funded feasibility study agreement

March 6 Psivida Corp

* On March 2, entered into a funded feasibility study agreement with "a leading biopharmaceutical company" - SEC Filing

* Under work plan, co's Durasert sustained release drug technology to be formulated with certain of biopharmaceutical co's proprietary molecules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
