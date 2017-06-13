BRIEF-Psivida's Durasert successfully achieves primary efficacy endpoint in second phase 3 study

June 13 Psivida Corp
* Psivida's Durasert three-year treatment for posterior
segment uveitis successfully achieves primary efficacy endpoint
in second phase 3 study
* Second phase 3 trial of Durasert three-year treatment for
posterior segment uveitis achieved trial's primary endpoint
* Durasert three-year insert demonstrated a significant
reduction in recurrence of posterior segment uveitis through six
months
* Remain on track to also file a new drug application (NDA)
with FDA in calendar Q4 of 2017
* Continue to expect submission of European Market
Authorization Application (MAA) by end of June for treatment for
posterior segment uveitis
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: