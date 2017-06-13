版本:
2017年 6月 13日

BRIEF-Psivida's Durasert successfully achieves primary efficacy endpoint in second phase 3 study

* Psivida's Durasert three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis successfully achieves primary efficacy endpoint in second phase 3 study

* Second phase 3 trial of Durasert three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis achieved trial's primary endpoint

* Durasert three-year insert demonstrated a significant reduction in recurrence of posterior segment uveitis through six months

* Remain on track to also file a new drug application (NDA) with FDA in calendar Q4 of 2017

* Continue to expect submission of European Market Authorization Application (MAA) by end of June for treatment for posterior segment uveitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
