BRIEF-PTC says they "plan to re-examine the price of Emflaza": Conf Call

BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
March 16 PTC Therapeutics Inc
* PTC says prior to FDA approval, access to Emflaza has been limited to small number of patients, "We aim to close this gap with the launch": Conf Call
* PTC says deal will diversify its business, enabling revenue generation through 2 products, & expanding commercial geographic footprint to include us: Conf Call
* PTC says they "plan to re-examine the price of Emflaza": Conf Call
* PTC says Emflaza launch would enable it to establish a complete U.S medical sales and marketing footprint ahead of a potential Translarna launch : Conf Call
* PTC says anticipate an increase in operating expenses in 2017 : Conf Call
* PTC says Emflaza sales are expected to begin later this year : Conf Call
* PTC says "we appreciate that pricing is receiving a lot of attention and we believe that a change needs to be made": Conf Call
* PTC says "ensuring access to the drug (Emflaza) is a priority and until recently only a small fraction of patients had access": Conf Call
* PTC says it's "premature" to comment on exactly what that price level (for Emflaza) is going to be at this time: Conf Call
* PTC "we'll think about updating our guidance in terms of operating expenses probably on our Q1 call as we close the (Emflaza) launch & finalize plan: Conf Call
* PTC says "really prior to this approval there is really less than 10 percent of patients that were able to get Emflaza": Conf Call
* PTC says deal brings in resources and revenue to continue innovative and research and development engine for DMD: Conf Call
* PTC says it is "premature" to provide details on no. Of patients getting Emflaza under expanded access program : Conf Call Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday that no specific timeline had been set for a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage for air travel.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Late actress Carrie Fisher was supposed to be the leading force of the ninth film in the "Star Wars" saga, plans derailed by her sudden death last year, Lucasfilm Ltd president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview published on Wednesday.