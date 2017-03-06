版本:
BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics announces FDA acknowledgment of NDA filing for translarna

March 6 PTC Therapeutics Inc

* PTC Therapeutics announces FDA acknowledgment of new drug application filing for translarna for the treatment of nonsense mutation duchenne muscular dystrophy

* Fda has assigned a PDUFA date of October 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
