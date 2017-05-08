BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $0.85

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 PTC Therapeutics Inc:
* Qtrly loss per share $0.85
* Qtrly total revenues $26,5 million versus $18.9 million
* PTC Therapeutics Inc - translarna net sales for 2017 are now anticipated to be between $115 and $130 million
* PTC Therapeutics Inc -GAAP operating expenses for full year 2017 are anticipated to be between $250 to $260 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.