BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $0.85

May 8 PTC Therapeutics Inc:

* Qtrly loss per share $0.85

* Qtrly total revenues $26,5 million versus $18.9 million

* PTC Therapeutics Inc - translarna net sales for 2017 are now anticipated to be between $115 and $130 million

* PTC Therapeutics Inc -GAAP operating expenses for full year 2017 are anticipated to be between $250 to $260 million