版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $0.85

May 8 PTC Therapeutics Inc:

* Qtrly loss per share $0.85

* Qtrly total revenues $26,5 million versus $18.9 million

* PTC Therapeutics Inc - translarna net sales for 2017 are now anticipated to be between $115 and $130 million

* PTC Therapeutics Inc -GAAP operating expenses for full year 2017 are anticipated to be between $250 to $260 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐