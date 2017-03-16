BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics to buy Emflaza

US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as Fed minutes release draws near
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
March 16 PTC Therapeutics Inc:
* PTC Therapeutics announces agreement to acquire Emflaza™ for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy in U.S.
* PTC Therapeutics Inc- transaction is expected to be accretive to both earnings and cash flow beginning in 2018
* PTC Therapeutics Inc - deal comprised of approximately $75 million in cash and approximately $65 million in PTC common stock
* PTC Therapeutics Inc- in addition, marathon has opportunity to receive a single $50 million sales-based milestone
* PTC Therapeutics Inc - deal for $140 million upfront consideration
* PTC Therapeutics Inc - Marathon is also entitled to receive payments from ptc based on annual net sales of emflaza beginning in 2018
* PTC Therapeutics Inc- has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Marathon Pharmaceuticals, Llc to acquire all rights to emflaza Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
TORONTO, May 24 Canada's biggest stock exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, said on Wednesday it plans to expand its use of blockchain technology, pitching a service for buyers and sellers of natural gas that should help speed up and simplify transactions.
* Says plan can help cos exceed save more than $3 bln post merger (Adds details, shares)