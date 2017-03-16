版本:
BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics to buy Emflaza

March 16 PTC Therapeutics Inc:

* PTC Therapeutics announces agreement to acquire Emflaza™ for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy in U.S.

* PTC Therapeutics Inc- transaction is expected to be accretive to both earnings and cash flow beginning in 2018

* PTC Therapeutics Inc - deal comprised of approximately $75 million in cash and approximately $65 million in PTC common stock

* PTC Therapeutics Inc- in addition, marathon has opportunity to receive a single $50 million sales-based milestone

* PTC Therapeutics Inc - deal for $140 million upfront consideration

* PTC Therapeutics Inc - Marathon is also entitled to receive payments from ptc based on annual net sales of emflaza beginning in 2018

* PTC Therapeutics Inc- has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Marathon Pharmaceuticals, Llc to acquire all rights to emflaza Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
