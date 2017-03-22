版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 01:19 BJT

BRIEF-Publicis says partners with Microsoft for next-generation intelligent cloud solutions

March 22 Publicis Groupe Sa

* Publicis to combine its marketing and data capabilities with those of Microsoft Azure and Cortana Intelligence Suite, the French advertising group said in a statement. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
