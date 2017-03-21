版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 21:45 BJT

BRIEF-Pulmatrix receives European patent for inhaled drug delivery technology

March 21 Pulmatrix Inc

* Pulmatrix receives European patent for its inhaled drug delivery technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐