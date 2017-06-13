BRIEF-Pulmatrix to pay Respivert up-front, non-refundable license fee of $1 mln

June 13 Pulmatrix Inc-
* Pulmatrix - will pay Respivert up-front, non-refundable
license fee of $1 million in partial consideration for rights
granted by respivert to company - sec filing
* Pulmatrix - following commencement of commercial sales of
licensed products, co will pay respivert designated amounts when
certain milestone events occur
* Pulmatrix Inc - development milestones and commercial
milestones range from $1 million to $80 million
* Pulmatrix Inc - co required to pay respivert royalties on
all sales of licensed products, with such royalties ranging from
6% - 10% of sales
Source text: (bit.ly/2swuyjg)
