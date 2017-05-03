BRIEF-Pulse Oil reports $8 mln unit financing

May 3 Pulse Oil Corp:

* Pulse Oil Corp. Announces $8 million unit financing to acquire oil and gas assets, restart production and commence horizontal drilling

* Pulse Oil Corp- signed two new agreements with arms-length parties to acquire independently assessed proven producing oil and gas reserves in alberta

* Pulse Oil Corp - purchase price of mannville sa asset is $1.71 million

* Pulse Oil Corp - purchase price for whiskey creek assets is $1.2 million

* Pulse Oil Corp - financing will consist of up to $4.4 million in subscription receipts to be issued at a price of $0.12 each