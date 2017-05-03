BRIEF-Pulse Oil reports $8 mln unit financing

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Pulse Oil Corp:
* Pulse Oil Corp. Announces $8 million unit financing to acquire oil and gas assets, restart production and commence horizontal drilling
* Pulse Oil Corp- signed two new agreements with arms-length parties to acquire independently assessed proven producing oil and gas reserves in alberta
* Pulse Oil Corp - purchase price of mannville sa asset is $1.71 million
* Pulse Oil Corp - purchase price for whiskey creek assets is $1.2 million
* Pulse Oil Corp - financing will consist of up to $4.4 million in subscription receipts to be issued at a price of $0.12 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.