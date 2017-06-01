BRIEF-Pulse Secure says affiliate acquires vADC business from Brocade Communications Systems

June 1 Pulse Secure:
* Affiliate of Pulse Secure, LLC to acquire the Virtual
Application Delivery Controller (vADC) business from Brocade
Communications Systems, Inc.
* Transaction includes a leased research and development
facility in Cambridge, UK and associated customer support,
maintenance contracts
* Affiliate entered agreement to acquire assets of Virtual
Application Delivery Controller product family from Brocade
Communications Systems
* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Intends to hire certain Brocade employees associated with
vADC business
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: