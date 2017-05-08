BRIEF-Pultegroup announces plans to sell select non-core assets following strategic review of its land portfolio

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 PulteGroup Inc
* PulteGroup announces plans to sell select non-core assets following a strategic review of its land portfolio
* PulteGroup Inc says company expects to recognize a pre-tax impairment charge in range of $95 million to $125 million in Q2 ending June 30, 2017
* PulteGroup will sell some currently inactive land parcels, representing about 4,600 lots, work to monetize 2 small communities representing additional 400 lots
* Says expects to recognize a pre-tax impairment charge in range of $95 million to $125 million in Q2 ending June 30, 2017
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement