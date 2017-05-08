版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Pultegroup announces plans to sell select non-core assets following strategic review of its land portfolio

May 8 PulteGroup Inc

* PulteGroup announces plans to sell select non-core assets following a strategic review of its land portfolio

* PulteGroup Inc says company expects to recognize a pre-tax impairment charge in range of $95 million to $125 million in Q2 ending June 30, 2017

* PulteGroup will sell some currently inactive land parcels, representing about 4,600 lots, work to monetize 2 small communities representing additional 400 lots

* Says expects to recognize a pre-tax impairment charge in range of $95 million to $125 million in Q2 ending June 30, 2017
