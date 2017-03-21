版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Pultegroup CEO Ryan Marshall's 2016 total compensation was $3.8 mln vs $2.5 mln in 2015

March 21 Pultegroup Inc:

* Executive chairman Richard Dugas' FY 2016 total compensation $16.74 million versus $7.94 million in FY 2015 - sec filing

* Pultegroup Inc - CEO Ryan Marshall's 2016 total compensation was $3.8 million versus $2.5 million in 2015 - sec filing

* CFO Robert O'Shaughnessy's fy 2016 total compensation $3.8 million versus $2.5 million in fy 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2nyquN7) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐