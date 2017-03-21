BRIEF-Pultegroup CEO Ryan Marshall's 2016 total compensation was $3.8 mln vs $2.5 mln in 2015

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Pultegroup Inc:
* Executive chairman Richard Dugas' FY 2016 total compensation $16.74 million versus $7.94 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
* Pultegroup Inc - CEO Ryan Marshall's 2016 total compensation was $3.8 million versus $2.5 million in 2015 - sec filing
* CFO Robert O'Shaughnessy's fy 2016 total compensation $3.8 million versus $2.5 million in fy 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2nyquN7) Further company coverage:
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing