1 天前
BRIEF-PulteGroup Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.47
2017年7月25日 / 上午10点41分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-PulteGroup Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.47

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Pultegroup Inc

* Pultegroup inc - qtrly ‍home sale revenues increased 12% to $2.0 billion​

* Pultegroup inc - net new orders for q2 increased 12% over prior year to 6,395 homes.

* Pultegroup reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pultegroup inc qtrly total revenue $2.02 billion versus $1.80 billion

* Pultegroup inc - qtrly ‍backlog increased 10% to 10,674 homes; backlog value increased 19% to $4.5 billion​

* Pultegroup inc - believe housing demand can continue to move higher over coming quarters

* Q2 revenue view $2.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pultegroup inc - ‍adjustments to company's reported results for quarter include a pretax charge of $121 million​

* Pultegroup - charge of $121 million in quarter associated with co's previously announced decision to dispose of select non-core and underutilized land assets​

* Pultegroup - ‍u.s. Housing demand continues to benefit from "positive market dynamics" including improving economy, job market, high consumer confidence​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

